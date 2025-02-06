Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $128,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 270,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $349.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $650.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

