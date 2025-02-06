Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Vow ASA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Vow ASA Company Profile

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships.

