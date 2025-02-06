VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,201,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

