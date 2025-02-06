Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

