Willis Investment Counsel Has $48.01 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

