WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 276,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,014,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
About WonderFi Technologies
WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.
