Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $195.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $189.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Woodward has a 1 year low of $134.82 and a 1 year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,929.15. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,313 shares of company stock worth $9,007,072. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,321,000 after buying an additional 59,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Woodward by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after acquiring an additional 570,124 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.