Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.34. Xperi shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 154,814 shares trading hands.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $418.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

