XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in XPO were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.12. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

