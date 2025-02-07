1,390 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

