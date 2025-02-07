1,726 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 201,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.