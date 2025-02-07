1,758 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Illumina by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

