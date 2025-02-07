1,808 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $996.06.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $938.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $940.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

