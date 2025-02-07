22,129 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $42.96 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.

