3,228 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

