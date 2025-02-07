4,262 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Doximity by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.12.

Insider Activity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.