4,538 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 448.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.2% during the third quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 60,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $222.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $247.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

