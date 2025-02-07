4,799 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,828 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,809,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,892,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,544,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

