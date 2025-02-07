5,747 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.34 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.