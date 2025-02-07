6,249 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

