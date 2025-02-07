8,632 Shares in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $32.56 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

