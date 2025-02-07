86,712 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

MRC Global Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE MRC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.