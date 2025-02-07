868 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Visa comprises 0.2% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.76 and its 200 day moving average is $294.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

