8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $371.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in 8X8 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.