9,189 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 7,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.