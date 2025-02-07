932 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $23,294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $435.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.81 and a twelve month high of $439.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

