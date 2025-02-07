abrdn plc Acquires 102,457 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.38% of Cytokinetics worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,372.26. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,186,135.28. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,464 shares of company stock worth $2,025,686 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.