abrdn plc Acquires 188,871 Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Oculis were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, January 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

OCS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.25. Oculis Holding AG has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

