abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Summit Therapeutics worth $23,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 24,424,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,303,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 737,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after purchasing an additional 135,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 497,984 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 295,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $20.67 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of -0.88.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

