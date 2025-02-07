abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.30% of Clearway Energy worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

