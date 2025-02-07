abrdn plc Buys 376,743 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1,592.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,743 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.34% of Kilroy Realty worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KRC opened at $37.21 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

