abrdn plc Buys 46,819 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 62.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 17.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

