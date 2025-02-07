abrdn plc Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,833 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,505,000 after purchasing an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after buying an additional 856,007 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,360,000 after buying an additional 200,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,863,000 after buying an additional 203,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Corteva Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.