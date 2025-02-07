abrdn plc Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 70.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $66,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 473.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average is $183.73. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

