abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,966 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,267,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 12,902.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 70,962 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 679,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Knife River by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Knife River Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

