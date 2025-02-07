abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,796 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 611,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 472,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,473,000 after buying an additional 394,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

