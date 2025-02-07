abrdn plc Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

abrdn plc raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 264.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299,702 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $45,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

