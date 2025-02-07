abrdn plc Has $15.47 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.