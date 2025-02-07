abrdn plc Has $15.98 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $382.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,417.87 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $383.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.89.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

