abrdn plc Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,194 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $84.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $2,688,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,521. The trade was a 10.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $706,392.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,199.20. The trade was a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,772 shares of company stock worth $5,365,455. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.