abrdn plc Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.46% of ONE Gas worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,283,000 after purchasing an additional 645,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.74 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 69.79%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

