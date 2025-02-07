abrdn plc Has $18.49 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $346.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

