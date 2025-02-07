abrdn plc Has $19.26 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,175 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.57% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 65.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.85%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,768,707.80. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,720,042.20. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $1,176,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

