abrdn plc Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

