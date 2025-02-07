abrdn plc Has $21.91 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,727 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.28% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

