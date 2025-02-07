abrdn plc Has $23.01 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

