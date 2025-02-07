abrdn plc Has $23.38 Million Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,343 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 200.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 461,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $37.32 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

In related news, CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,218.88. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $557,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,733.37. This trade represents a 12.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,123. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COCO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

