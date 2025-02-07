abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,994 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 51.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.71.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Vaxcyte stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $739,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,730.55. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at $41,630,327.45. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.