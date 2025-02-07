abrdn plc Invests $16.08 Million in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 688,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000.

NYSE CURB opened at $24.59 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

