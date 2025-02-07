abrdn plc Invests $17.85 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2,870.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

